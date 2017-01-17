‘Run-away’ daughter: From Cong to BJP and back, all in 4 days

In the season of turncoats, there are also some “return-coats”. Former Punjab CM Beant Singh’s grandsons, Ravneet Bittu and Gurkirat Kotli, have walked away with all the glory as Congress MP and MLA but his daughter Gurkanwal Kaur, a former state minister, could not even secure a party ticket.

As parties make turncoats a sign of their popularity wave in Punjab elections, Gurkanwal has become a “prized catch”. The first to woo her was SAD president and deputy CM Sukhbir Badal amid reports that Gurkanwal’s nephew, Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu, would be pitched against Sukhbir at Jalalabad.

In a replay of 2012 polls when Sukhbir had been able to woo Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh’s brother Malwinder Singh, he called a press conference last week to announce Kaur’s entry into his party.

But she is learnt to have developed cold feet at the last moment and did not show up at the press conference, beating Sukhbir in his own game. A stumped Sukhbir used the occasion to do some AAP and Amarinder bashing instead.

On Saturday, Gurkanwal joined SAD ally BJP in the presence of union finance minister Arun Jaitley. “I was feeling suffocated on being neglected by the Congress, at the same time I was impressed and inspired with the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hence, I am today unconditionally joining the BJP,” she had told reporters. The BJP described it as a “major jolt” to the Congress.

Two days later on Monday, Amarinder called a press conference at 9.30 am at Patiala as Gurkanwal had promised to return home. But she gave him a slip too at the last moment forcing the Congress to send a cancellation notice to reporters for the press conference.

But the “run-away” daughter of Beant Singh seems to have finally made up her mind. She joined the Congress at Patiala on Tuesday soon after Amarinder filed his nomination papers. She was quickly made a general secretary in the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC). In last count there were 100 general secretaries in the jumbo-sized PPCC.

It was Congress’ turn to announce a “major jolt” to the BJP and “an endorsement of the Congress wave” in Punjab. After the ghar-wapasi, Gurkanwal told reporters she had some “minor grudges” which has been addressed and she is happy coming back to her political family!