Former Punjab CM Beant Singh’s daughter joins BJP

In a jolt to the Congress, daughter of former Punjab chief minister late Beant Singh, Gurkanwal Kaur on Saturday joined the BJP.

Welcoming Gurkanwal Kaur into the party fold, Punjab BJP chief Vijay Sampla here said her joining the BJP was indicative of the “failures” of the Congress and it has been shown the mirror.

Gurkanwal said, “My father laid down his life for prosperity of Punjab, we sacrificed our lives for the Congress, but today that party neither worries about the country nor does it care for us.”

“While I was feeling suffocated on being neglected by the Congress, at the same time I was impressed and inspired with the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hence, I am today unconditionally joining the BJP as a ground-level worker,” she said.

Gurkanwal was an MLA from Jalandhar Cantonment from 2002 to 2007 and a minister in Punjab government.

She happens to be the sister of former minister Tej Pratap Singh and Gurkeerat Kotli and aunt of Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu.