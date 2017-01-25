Fresh voter registration only after assembly election, says Noida ADM

Additional District Magistrate Kumar Vineet on Wednesday appealed to the residents not to run pillar to post for submission of fresh forms for inclusion of names in electoral rolls as electoral rolls have already been published for the upcoming assembly election. Fresh forms will be received at voter registration centre once the assembly election is over.

“Several persons were seen at voter registration centres in Noida, Dadri and Jewar wanting to submit forms for new registration or corrections. The last date of receipt of such forms was January 16. Now, fresh forms will be received at the centres in February, once the assembly elections are over,” Vineet said.

Moreover, at the election control room in the collectorate, a majority of callers were those who wanted to submit fresh applications and were asking for a place where they can submit such applications.

“Residents should not make such inquiries at the control room now. Existing voters should ensure that their names are in the electoral rolls,” the ADM said.

“Forms received between January 12 and January 16 are being verified and the process will be over in a day. Verified applications will be included in the voters list,” Vineet said.

Further, there was some confusion among the voters that if their Aadhaar card number is not listed for EPIC, they will not be able to vote.

“BLO had told us that Aadhaar card has been made mandatory and its number should be included in EPIC,” said Surjeet Singh, a resident of Surajpur, who had come to Jan Suvidha Kendra in the collectorate to get his Aadhaar card made.

ADM Keshav Kumar said,”Aadhaar card is not mandatory for voting. Voters who have not submitted their Aadhaar card number to BLOs yet will not be barred from voting. After election, we will hold special Aadhaar card camps. Presently, residents can get their Aadhaar cards made from registered centres.”