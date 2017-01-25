Ghaziabad: Nomination of RLD Sahibabad candidate rejected

In a blow to the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), the nomination of one of its candidates from Ghaziabad district was rejected on the day of scrutiny of nominations.

After the scrutiny process got over on Wednesday, only 56 of 88 candidates who filed nominations in the district are in the fray.

Shamshad Chaudhary, RLD candidate from Sahibabad, filed his nomination papers but the returning officer found deficiencies in his documents and rejected the nomination late Wednesday.

According to the district election officer (DEO) Nidhi Kesarwani, Chaudhary’s nomination was rejected due to some discrepancies.

“In one of the columns related to ‘deponent’, the candidate failed to put his signatures. Some other columns were left blank in the affidavit and he was asked to submit a fresh affidavit. Later, he submitted only some fresh pages while the rest remained the same. In such a case, the candidate has to file a new affidavit with rectification. So, his nomination stands cancelled,” the DEO said.

Chaudhary soon arrived at the office of the returning officer of Sahibabad constituency and had a detailed discussion with officials. He declined comment on the issue and left the election office.

Chaudhary had filed his nomination against Amarpal Sharma from the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance, Sunil Sharma from the Bharatiya Janata Party, and Jalaluddin Siddiqui from the Bahujan Samaj Party.

“This is bad news for the party. Our candidates would have contested well against the others. We will inquire into the issue,” said Trilok Tyagi, general secretary, RLD.

Others whose nominations got rejected were independents or from lesser known political parties. A number of such candidates were present at the election office on Wednesday said they will move the Election Commission or the high court against the rejections.

“The officials rejected my nomination saying that a revised affidavit was not filed. I had worked so hard to contest these elections, but they rejected my nomination on some flimsy grounds.I will appeal before the Election Commission,” said Priyanka Sharma, another candidate from Sahibabad.

In all, 16 nominations of a total of 28 for Sahibabad constituency were rejected on account of various discrepancies.

In other segments, four of 11 were rejected from Loni while six of 20 were rejected from the Ghaziabad seat. From Murad Nagar, three nominations of 17 were rejected while three of 12 were rejected from Modi Nagar seat.

For the five assembly segments, a total of 32 nominations were rejected by the respective returning officers on Wednesday.

The last date of withdrawal of nominations papers is January 27, after which the final contesting candidates will be announced. The district goes to polls in February 11 under the first phase of elections for the UP legislative assembly.