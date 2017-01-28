Goa election: PM Modi says will make state the most comfortable place

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an election rally in Goa’s capital Panjim on Saturday ahead of the state assembly election, slated for February 4.

The Goa rally came a day after the PM addressed a public meeting in Punjab’s Jalandhar to muster support for ruling Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) coalition, which is battling anti-incumbency after 10 years of rule.

Taking on the Congress, Modi accused it of bad mouthing Punjab’s youth over the drug issue.

Here are the highlights of PM’s rally in Panjim:

• I feel content when I see Goa’s development sitting in Delhi.

• Goa government is an excellent example of all-round development. The only issue plaguing the state is political instability

• This campaign is an attempt to rid Goa of a disease. The biggest disease of Goa is unstability. Goa has seen more than 12 chief ministers in ten years.

• Goa govt has carried out tourism centric infrastructure development and the Centre has relaxed visa norms to promote tourism.

• I urge Goans to give BJP a ‘comfortable majority’ to BJP in the state elections. We will make it the most comfortable place in the country.

• Some parties are preparing their drafts ahead of the February 1st budget, in order to attack us the moment we release it.

• Goa has given a very strong defence minister to the country. Everyone around the world is talking about surgical strikes