Goa election: Parrikar ‘video’ lands him in voter-bribery remark row after Kejriwal

After AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal’s run-in with the election commission (EC) over voter-bribery remarks in Goa, a “video” of defence minister and BJP leader Manohar Parrikar allegedly making a similar remark has been flagged to the poll authorities.

“... I understand if someone organises a rally and you take Rs 500 for moving around with (the candidate), that is not a problem. But when you vote, choose the lotus (BJP’s poll symbol). This you must remember,” Parrikar was quoted as saying in the video by the Goa Forward Party, which lodged a complaint against him with the state chief electoral office on Monday.

A day earlier, the EC had directed the chief electoral officer of Goa to file an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi chief minister Kejriwal for violating the model code of conduct. At a rally in Goa earlier this month, Kejriwal had asked voters to accept money from other parties, but vote for AAP.

“The election commission initiated action against Arvind Kejriwal when he made a similar remark, it is time they carry out a similar action against Parrikar,” said Durgadas Kamat, spokesperson of the newly formed Goa Forward Party.

Parrikar, the face of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Goa and former chief minister of the state, was reported by ANI as saying on Tuesday that let the EC investigate the complaint filed against him for violating the model code of conduct.

Let Election Commission investigate compliants: Manohar Parrikar on complaint filed against him for violating model code of conduct

Meanwhile, Kejriwal took to Twitter on the issue. He tweeted a complaint he had written to the EC asking the poll watchdog to take action against Parrikar.

In its complaint to the state chief electoral office, the Goa Forward Party attached what it claimed to be video evidence of the statement made by Parrikar while addressing a gathering at Chimbel, near state capital Panaji, on Sunday afternoon. Chimbel is a part of the St Cruz constituency, where BJP has fielded its candidate for the February 4 elections.

Goa’s chief electoral officer confirmed the receipt of the complaint and said it was under examination. “The report will be sent to the Election Commission for necessary action as Parrikar is a star campaigner.”

(With inputs from PTI)