Goa elections: BJP announces names of seven more candidates

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced on Monday the names of seven more candidates for the upcoming Goa Legislative Assembly elections, thus declaring 36 nominees so far for the 40-member House.

The list which was cleared by central election committee of the BJP has refused ticket to two sitting legislators - Ramesh Tawadkar (Canacona) and Anant Shet (Mayem).

Pravin Zantye, a local Congress leader who had recently joined the BJP, would be contesting from Mayem constituency, while former legislator Vijay Pai Khot will contest from Canacona.

Upset over the non-allotment of ticket, Tawadkar who was minister in Laxmikant Parsekar led government has already resigned from the cabinet and also as member of Legislative Assembly.

The list has also announced Vishwajit Krishnarao Rane as a candidate from Poriem constituency which is currently represented by Congress legislator Pratapsinh Rane.

BJP has fielded Satyavijay S Naik from Valpoi constituency which had elected Congress’ Vishwajit Pratapsinh Rane during 2012 polls.

Party’s senior leader Sunil Desai would be contesting from Ponda constituency which is represented by MGP’s Lavoo Mamlatdar.

BJP Arthur D’Silva will be taking on Congress sitting legislator Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco in Curtorim constituency.

BJP has fielded Vinay Tari from Velim constituency.

The party had announced the name of 29 candidates in its first list last week.

The elections to Goa Legislative Assembly would be held on February 4.