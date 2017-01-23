Goa polls: Congress releases manifesto, promises to ban all casinos in coastal state

The Congress on Monday released its manifesto for the Goa elections in which it has assured banning all the casinos in the coastal state, including the floating vessels mounted with gambling dens.

“Floating casinos in Goa’s river will be closed permanently,” reads the manifesto of Congress that was released by Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia in Panaji.

“Those on the shore too will be closed at a later stage,” Goa Congress chief Luizinho Faleiro told reporters here in the presence of Scindia.

He said in the first phase, offshore casinos which are currently in river Mandovi would be shut and in the second phase, onshore casinos would be banned.

Responding to a question, Faleiro ruled out that such an action would affect employment prospects in the state.

“I don’t think that there are much Goans working at these casinos,” he said.

Goa has six offshore casino vessels besides around a dozen of onshore casinos operating in five star resorts.

The party in its manifesto also opposed holding of Defence Expo in Goa.

“Goa Pradesh Congress Committee strongly opposes holding defence expo in Goa or give permanent rights to the defence ministry to hold the land on lease or on ownership basis anywhere in the state,” it reads.

It has also assured investigations into all the permissions granted by Investment Promotion Board to set up industry here.

“All permissions granted under Investment Promotion Act would be inquired as soon as the party comes to the power after elections,” the manifesto reads.

“We will declare an all out war on drugs and drug peddling in the state. The anti-narcotic cell will be upgraded and strengthened to take the fight to beaches and every corner of Goa,” the Congress manifesto has said.

In one of the prominent promise, Congress has assured free five litres of petrol per month for every college student having valid driving licence.

The Congress has also assured to restore mining immediately incorporating the entire recommendation of the Supreme Court.

“The loan of one truck or tanker per family would be waived off,” he said.