 Goa polls: EC issues notice to Parrikar for 'take money, but vote for BJP' remark
Goa polls: EC issues notice to Parrikar for ‘take money, but vote for BJP’ remark

Goa Election 2017 Updated: Feb 01, 2017 19:32 IST
PTI, New Delhi
Manohar Parrikar

Defence minister Manohar Parrikar addressing an election rally at Campal, Panaji in Goa on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Manohar Parrikar was on Wednesday served a show cause notice by the Election Commission for his reported bribery remarks made in Goa which the poll panel found prima facie violative of the model code.

Responding to complaints filed by the Goa Forward Party and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, and after perusing a report submitted by the local election authorities, the Commission has asked Parrikar to file his reply by Friday afternoon failing which it said it will “take a decision without further reference to you”.”

“...there is no problem if somebody roams around after taking Rs 500, but just vote for the lotus (BJP’s poll symbol),” the EC notice quoted the defence minister as having told the electorate in Chimbel, Goa, on January 29.

Reminding the former Goa Chief Minister of the provisions of the Model Code for elections, it said his remarks amounted to “abetting and promoting electoral offence of bribery”.

Goa, along with Punjab, is going for assembly polls on March 4.

