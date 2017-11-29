 Gujarat elections LIVE: There's one of your own in Delhi, working for your well being, says Modi
Gujarat elections 2017: Three leaders — Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Hardik Patel — are expected to address 12 rallies in total, with most of them in Saurashtra, a region that sends 48 MLAs to the 182-seat assembly. Here are the live updates
live Nov 29, 2017 13:11 IST
By HT Correspondent
Nov 29, 2017 13:11 IST

Rahul takes on PM over housing scheme

"First question to the prime minister on the state of affairs in Gujarat: In 2012, he promised to provide 50 lakh new houses, but provided 4.72 lakh in five years. Will the prime minister tell whether it will take another 45 years to fulfil the promise?” Rahul Gandhi on Twitter

Nov 29, 2017 13:09 IST

Gujarat demands answers: Rahul to Modi

22 salon ka hisaab, Gujarat mange jawaab (Gujarat demands answers for 22 years of BJP rule), tweets Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi

Nov 29, 2017 12:09 IST

When you vote, vote for development only. The people of Gujarat have one of their own sitting in Delhi, who is always working for the wellbeing of Gujarat: PM

Nov 29, 2017 12:07 IST

I have only talked about Narmada but there are several other issues that will illustrate how anti-Gujarat the UPA government was: PM

Nov 29, 2017 12:06 IST

We have served this region. I fought for the Narmada against the government of Mrs Sonia Gandhi and Dr Manmohan Singh, which was anti-Narmada. All this was done for our farmers, the people of Gujarat: PM

Nov 29, 2017 12:05 IST

Those who ruled country for 70 years must give their report card: PM Modi

Nov 29, 2017 12:03 IST

They have looted lots from the people already. I am here to give every penny back to the poor, which they looted all these years: PM

Nov 29, 2017 12:02 IST

It is natural for those who have looted all their lives to remember only dacoits. Under their grand stupid thoughts (GST) they want basic necessities of the poor to be taxed at 18%. At the same time they want and alcohol to be cheaper. What logic is this: PM

Nov 29, 2017 12:01 IST

Through the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana, there is an effort to help farmers in value addition and earn more: PM

Nov 29, 2017 12:01 IST

We worked to improve the water situation but we did not stop there. BJP Government brought in soil health card which has proven extremely beneficial for the farmers: PM

Nov 29, 2017 11:57 IST

When Indiraben came to Morbi,I remember there was a photo of her in Chitralekha magazine with a hanky over her nose due to the foul smells, but for the Jansangh/RSS, the streets of Morbi are fragrant, it's the fragrance of humanity: PM Modi

Nov 29, 2017 11:48 IST

In Gujarat we initiated a mass movement to conserve every drop of water. This is because we understand the adverse impact of lack of water. Development for us is not about winning polls, it is about serving every citizen: PM Modi in Morbi

Nov 29, 2017 11:46 IST

For Congress, development means giving out hand pumps: TV quoting PM Modi

Nov 29, 2017 11:46 IST

BJP got water of Nramada to Saurashtra and Kutch: TV quoting PM Modi

Nov 29, 2017 11:41 IST

When Indira Gandhi visited Morbi, she held her nose: TV quoting PM Modi

Nov 29, 2017 11:40 IST

Morbi is a development model. Once Morbi would stink, today everyone knows the place nationwide: TV quoting PM Modi

Nov 29, 2017 11:38 IST

History is witness that all we have cared for is development, says PM Modi

Nov 29, 2017 11:37 IST

BJP should be credited with development of Morbi, says Modi

Nov 29, 2017 11:35 IST

Look at Gujarat model and learn from it. We have moved forward, says PM Modi 

Nov 29, 2017 11:19 IST

The schedule for the rallies by the three leaders

Narendra Modi 11am Morbi
  11.30am Prachi
  3.30pm Palitana
  5.30pm Navsari
     
Rahul Gandhi 1pm Somnath Temple
  3pm Visavadar
  4.30pm Savarkundla
  8pm Amreli
     
Hardik Patel 10am Khakrechi (Morbi)
  1.30pm Bela Gam (Morbi)
  3.30pm Sajjanpar (Morbi)
  5.30pm Tankara
  6.30pm Rajkot city

 

