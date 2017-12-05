 Gujarat election campaign Live Updates: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi's rallies
Gujarat election campaign Live Updates: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi's rallies

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi will visit Gujarat on Tuesday to address election rallies ahead of the December 9 and 14 assembly elections in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state.
Dec 05, 2017 11:17 IST
By HT Correspondent
Dec 05, 2017 11:17 IST

Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat today for election rallies

Tuesday's tour will be Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi's seventh visit to poll-bound Gujarat since September. The 47-year-old leader -- who filed his nomination for the Congress president's post on Monday -- will address a public meeting at the Town Hall Ground in Anjar in Kutch district, followed by another in Morbi district.

Gandhi will address two public meetings at Jinn Mill Ground at Dhrangadhra and MB Shah College Ground at Wadhwan in Surendranagar district.

During Gandhi's last visit to the state, a major controversy broke out over his visit to the Somnath temple, as the Bharatiya Janata Party questioned his faith. The Congress hit back and accused the BJP of playing "dirty politics" and maintained he was a "devout Hindu".

