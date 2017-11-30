Rahul’s question for Modi today: Why should Gujaratis pay for your financial mismanagement?

Continuing his attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi asked him on Thursday why the people of Gujarat should pay the price for his “financial mismanagement and publicity”.

Gandhi, who began his ‘one question a day’ series on Wednesday with the BJP’s promises in the last polls, focused on Gujarat’s debt burden on Thursday.

“My second question to (the) Prime Minister on the state of affairs in Gujarat. In 1995, total debt on Gujarat was Rs 9,183 crore. In 2017, the total debt on Gujarat was (Rs) 2.41 lakh crore. That means a debt of Rs 37,000 on every Gujarati.

“Why should the people of Gujarat pay up the price for your financial mismanagement and publicity?” he tweeted.

In the first of the posers ahead of the Gujarat assembly polls on December 9 and 14, Gandhi had sought accountability from the ruling BJP for the promises it made to the state during the last polls.

“22 salon ka hisaab, Gujarat mange jawaab (Gujarat demands answers for 22 years of BJP rule,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

He went on to ask Modi whether it would take 45 more years to provide new houses to Gujaratis, as the incumbent BJP government had provided only 4.72 lakh houses in the last five years against the promised 50 lakh.