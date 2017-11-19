Gujarat elections: Congress releases first list of 77 candidates

The Congress on Sunday released the first list of its 77 candidates for the Gujarat assembly elections with senior leaders from the state Shaktisinh Gohil and Arjun Modhwadia getting tickets for the crucial polls.

The Congress is locked in a bitter contest with the BJP in the state which has been under the saffron party’s rule for over two decades.

The election is to be held in two phases on December 9 and 14, and the results will be announced on December 18.