Gujarat elections: Congress releases second list of 13 candidates

Congress released its second list of 13 candidates for the Gujarat assembly elections.

Updated: Nov 20, 2017 23:50 IST
HT Correspondent
A Congress supporter waves party flag at Prantij town, some 65 kms from Ahmedabad on November 11, 2017. Elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14.(AFP Photo)

The Congress released second list of 13 candidates for the Gujarat assembly elections late Monday night, replacing candidates in four seats from the previous one following violent protests by workers as well as leaders of Hardik Patel led Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS).

Seats where candidates have been changed have moderate to heavy presence of Patidars. In the latest list the Congress replaced PAAS member Amit Thummar on Junagadh with Bhikha Joshi, Nilesh Kumbai with Ashok Jirawala on Kamrej, Kiran Thakor with Jaish Patel on Bharuch and Praful Togadiya with Dhiru Gajera on Varachha Road.

While Gajera is a diamond trader and Jirawala is a textile mill owner, Joshi is veteran Congress leader.

The Congress has also brought back former Jamnagar MP Vikram Madam to contest from Khambhalia seat.

On Sunday night, both the PAAS and Congress workers had vandalised some properties in Surat and created ruckus at Congress headquarters in Ahmedabad after two PAAS leaders were included in the first list.

The Sunday night outburst endangered PAAS’s possible alliance arrangement even as Hardik Patel cancelled his Rajkot rally on Monday, where he was expected to announce support for the Congress.

The Congress’ first list of 77 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly election includes senior state leaders Shaktisinh Gohil and Arjun Modhwadia.

