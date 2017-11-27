Gujarat elections: Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani to contest from Vadgam as independent

The Congress released its third list of candidates for the Gujarat elections just after midnight on Sunday, leaving seats for purported partners, including Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani, who will fight as an independent from Vadgam constituency in Banaskantha district.

“Friends, I’m contesting from Vadgam-11 seat of Banaskantha district of Gujarat as an independent candidate. We shall fight, we shall win,” Mevani wrote on Twitter, announcing his candidature.

Mevani, who shot to limelight after a family of Dalit was flogged publicly for allegedly killing a cow last year, has declared his intent to bring down the BJP, but is yet to announce support to the Congress.

The Congress, meanwhile, has also left seats for Chhotubhai Vasava’s Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) and the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) of Hardik Patel. It had earlier announced the names of 86 candidates in two phases.

Vasava, a JD(U) rebel who helped Congress’s Ahmed Patel win the Rajya Sabha polls earlier this year, said his party will contest on five seats on the symbol ‘auto-rickshaw’.

Gujarat goes to polls in two phases — 89 seats on December 9 and 93 on December 14. The last day of filing nominations for the second phase is Monday.

Congress sources said some candidates had been informed over telephone about them being given the ticket to avoid backlash from other contenders.

Angry workers had attacked party offices at several places such as Surat after the first list was announced on November 19.

Many Congress rebels later filed the nomination papers against the official candidates, prompting the leadership to rush senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, BK Hariprasad and Mukul Wasnik to Gujarat to pacify them.

In another development, a close aide of Hardik Patel informed that the Patidar leader will hold rallies at Morbi and Surat at the same time Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses public meetings there.

Modi’s much-awaited Gujarat campaign starts on Monday with four rallies at Bhuj, Jasdan, Amreli and Surat in Kutch district. He will again visit Gujarat on November 29 and address four public meetings at Morbi, Somnath, Bhavnagar and Navsari.