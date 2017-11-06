Gujarat elections: In Ahmedabad, Manmohan Singh will meet SMEs over note ban, GST

With the Gujarat elections inching closer, the Congress has decided to field former prime minister Manmohan Singh to campaign for the party on Tuesday, as it looks to continue with its criticism of demonetisation and GST.

The Congress is holding a meeting for the business community in Ahmedabad on Tuesday which will be addressed by the senior party leader and noted economist.

Singh will address representatives of small and medium businesses, who have grudges against the GST and note ban which hit their businesses hard. The event will be the former Prime Minister’s sole event in Ahmedabad.

Earlier, Singh’s event was to be held at the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industries (GCCI) premises and the Congress had circulated written information about it. But the venue was shifted to Sardar Patel Memorial in Shahibaug.

Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi on Monday confirmed that the venue has been shifted. However, he did not attribute any reason for it.

However, sources said that the GCCI platform has of late been turned into a political one. A social gathering held recently for members was addressed by Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, who turned it into a political address. This irked many members who said the chamber was not a place for such political propaganda.