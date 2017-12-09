Gujarat elections live updates: First phase of polling begins, Rupani, Modi urge people to participate, Rahul says voting ‘soul of democracy’

The first phase of polling for the Gujarat assembly election began on Saturday morning, an important test for the ruling BJP that has been in power for 22 years in the state. Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat will vote for 89 seats of the 182 seats, of which 20 will be decided by the Patidar vote.

The election is being held in two phases, with the second phase scheduled for December 14, and counting of the votes to be done on December 18.

Security has been bolstered across the state, with over 1,74,000 police personnel being deployed to ensure smooth conduct of the voting process.

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and State Armed Police (SAP) drawn from other states have also been deployed to supplement the local police force, according to Election Commission statement.

The polling began at 8 am and will continue till 5 in the evening.

Here are the live updates:

8:47am: CM Vijay Rupani casts his vote from his Rajkot West seat

8:40am: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi tweets out an appeal to people to vote, and congratulates first-time voters.

मतदाताओं की भागीदारी लोकतंत्र की आत्मा होती है। गुजरात चुनाव में पहली बार वोट डाल रहे युवा साथियों का बहुत स्वागत और अभिनन्दन। गुजरात की जनता से अपील है कि भारी संख्या में मतदान कर लोकतंत्र के इस पर्व को सफल बनाएं। — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 9, 2017

8:35am: Voting underway in Surat for the Choryasi assembly seat. BJP’s Jhankhnaben Patel is up against Congress’ Yogeshbhai B Patel for this seat.

8:24am: BJP’s Gujarat chief Jitubhai Vaghani casts his vote in Bhavnagar.

8:14am: People line up in Surat, Bharuch’s Ankleshwar and Rajkot to cast their votes.

Voting underway in J.H. Ambani Saraswati Vidyamandir polling booth in Surat #GujaratElection2017 pic.twitter.com/f6s6ASldQE — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2017

8:03am: Chief minister Vijay Rupani calls on people to come out and vote.

People should come out in large numbers to vote. We are very confident, no question of any challenge: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani #GujaratElection2017 pic.twitter.com/o49At5Olau — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2017

8am: Polling begins.

7:45am: 27,158 EVMs are being used in 24,689 polling stations for the first phase.

7:30am: Security personnel take stock outside polling stations as Election Commission officials set up for the day.

6:15am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges people to come out and vote in his home state ahead of the start of the first phase of polling for the assembly election.