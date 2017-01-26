Gulabi Gang founder among Congress candidates for UP election

The founder of a women’s vigilante group which inspired a Bollywood film is among Congress candidates for the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Sampat Devi Pal, a social worker and founder of the Gulabi Gang, has been give the party ticket from Manikpur, the party announced. Voting in Manikpur will be held on February 23.

The Gulabi Gang – which takes it names from its members dressed in pink (gulabi) sari – has become a household name in UP for its vigilante justice against people they accuse of committing atrocities on women.

The Hindi film ‘Gulabo Gang’ starring Madhuri Dixit was based on the group, which now claims to have an estimated four lakh members across the state.

Under a pre-poll deal with the ruling Samajwadi Party, the Congress will contest in 105 seats of the 403 constituencies going to the polls in seven phases starting February 11.

The Congress has so far announced candidates for 68 seats.

The list announced on Wednesday includes seven sitting MLAs, ex-MLAs and youth Congress leaders.

The party named Sushil Pasi as its candidate for Bachhrawan in Rae Bareli, the Lok Sabha seat of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The Samajwadi Party’s Ram Lal Akela had won the seat in 2012 defeating Pasi.

Although the SP had left three seats for the Congress in Rae Bareli and two in Amethi, party leaders are hopeful of getting a few more.

The two youth Congress leaders named as candidates are Ankit Parihar and Rahul Rai.