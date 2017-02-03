Harish Rawat turns Baahubali in viral video as Uttarakhand election nears

The second instalment of the famed Baahubali franchise may be set for a worldwide release on April 28 but in poll-bound Uttarakhand, the film, based on the epics Mahabharata and Ramayana, is already on show.

With Uttarakhand chief minister’s face superimposed on that of the heavily muscled protagonist Amarendra Baahubali (played by Prabhas), a video, The Saviour of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat, has gone viral.

As the title come up on the screen, pictures of several Hindu shrines that dot the hill state are flashed.

Then Rawat lifts what looks like a rock shaped as the map of Uttarakhand. For those not good with maps, the video helpfully has Uttarakhand marked on the “rock”.

As Rawat flexes some serious muscles, rivals – Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah – can only watch in awe.

Rawat, who is leading the Congress into the polls and faces stiff competition from the BJP, told ABP news that the video was not commissioned by the party.

Uttarakhand votes for its 71-member assembly on February 15.

Whether Rawat get a second consecutive term to be Baahubali 2 will only be known on March 11, when the poll result would be declared.