HC dashes hopes of SAD leader Bibi Jagir Kaur, says can’t contest assembly polls for now

A Punjab and Haryana high court bench on Monday dismissed plea of SAD leader Bibi Jagir Kaur seeking stay on conviction in a case related to her daughter’s murder. With this order she can’t contest assembly polls in Punjab as conviction in this case makes her ineligible for the same. She can’t contest polls unless conviction is stayed by Supreme Court within two days.

The judgment was reserved on January 12, by the bench of justices AK Mittal and Ramendra Jain.

It was in May 2016, Kaur claiming that she might be fielded by Shiromani Akali Dal SAD) as a candidate for February 4 assembly polls, had approached court seeking stay on the conviction. Kaur’s conviction with sentencing of more than 2 years period makes her ineligible to contest the election as per the Representation of People Act, 1951. In November 2012, the high court admitted her appeal. At present, the former SGPC chief is out on bail.

It was in April 2000, the SAD leader’s daughter Harpreet Kaur had died under mysterious circumstances. Later, an inquiry conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on the high court’s directions, found Bibi Jagir Kaur’s involvement. In 2012, she was convicted on various counts — forcible abortion, wrongful confinement, abduction and criminal conspiracy — except murder.