Himachal elections: Modi says Indira Gandhi didn’t go for note ban when needed

Former PM Indira Gandhi did not go for a note ban exercise when needed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, even as he attacked the Congress over corruption charges at Himachal election rallies where he sought support for a BJP government with three-fourth majority. (Highlights)

Unfazed by the November 8 protests called by the Congress on the first anniversary of demonetisation, Modi said burning effigies will not deter him from continuing with his fight against corruption and black money. He said the Congress and corruption were inseparable.

Modi said more than three lakh companies had shut down after demonetisation and a probe into 5,000 such firms had found a fraud of Rs 4,000 even as investigation against others was on.

He said the Congress was “angry” at demonetisation as it was still feeling its effect, and cited it as the reason for the party’s “mourning” by giving a public protest call.

“Few people who faced the heat of demonetisation are still complaining and are planning to observe November 8 as ‘black day’. The Congress cannot scare me by burning my effigies,” he said at a rally in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh.

“The Congress is planning to observe ‘mourning’ in the coming week. It has nothing to do except grieve in the coming days. I do not fear burning of my effigies. My fight against corruption will not stop,” he said at another rally in Palampur.

Modi said note ban had disturbed the sleep of Congressmen and their anger had not cooled, alleging they had big bags and garages full of notes which were banned due to his decision.

The opposition parties, including the Congress, have said they would observe November 8 as “black day” across the country by organising protests and effigy burning, besides carrying out candle light marches.

The prime minister alleged that Indira Gandhi refused to carry out note ban after a panel headed by Yashwantrao Chavan recommended it, alleging she kept her party’s interests over that of the nation.

“Had she done note ban when needed, I would not have had to carry out this big task. For the Congress, it is never ‘dal se bada desh’ (country bigger than party). For them only their party’s interest comes first,” he said.

“The Congress and corruption are inseparable, they are like a tree and its roots. All their leaders are out on bail after facing serious charges of corruption and they are speaking about putting a check on corruption,” he said, adding: “Corruption is the only identity of the Congress party.”

He also claimed that the Congress was now “fearing” that he will bring a law to check benami property and book all those who have brought assets in the name of others as the opposition party had failed to do so when in power.

Pledging his party’s support for the overall development of Himachal Pradesh, he said the hill state needs to be freed of 5 Mafias - ‘Mining Mafia’, ‘Forest Mafia’, ‘Drug Mafia’, ‘Tender Mafia’ and ‘Transfer Mafia’.