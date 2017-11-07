Himachal elections: Only 19 women among 338 candidates

Out of 338 candidates contesting the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, only 19 are women, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

The poll panel also said that about 112 candidates are contesting the assembly elections as independents; the main parties, the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are contesting on all the 68 seats.

The Bahujan Samaj Party is contesting on 42, CPI-M is contesting on 14, CPI is contesting on three and the Samajwadi Party and Nationalist Congress Party is contesting on two seats each.

A total of over 50.2 lakh voters consisting of over 25.68 lakh male and 24.57 lakh women voters will cast their votes on November 9.

The elections will be held at 7,525 polling stations across the state.

According to the poll panel, Lahaul and Spiti is the largest constituency area-wise but the smallest in terms of number voters.

Dharamshala, with 12 candidates, is the constituency with maximum candidates, while Jhanduta reserved seat has the minimum candidates with only two candidates.