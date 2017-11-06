Himachal elections: Rajnath Singh confident of BJP forming next govt in HP

It was a day of high-octane rallies for BJP in Himachal Pradesh with several central ministers hitting the campaign trail. The state goes to polls on November 9.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi boosted the BJP campaign, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressed three rallies at Jukhala, Sujanpur and Jogindernagar.

He alleged that the Congress ruined the nation and asked the people of Himachal Pradesh to vote it out as another term for the party would only bring more suffering.

Addressing rally at Kunihar, Union home minister Rajnath Singh expressed confidence that the BJP would form the next government in the hill state.

“Wherever the Congress forms government, development vanishes,” he said, claiming that the states where the BJP was in power has witnessed a huge development. “Anyone can see the growth in the states ruled by the BJP. The situation of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand has changed rapidly after the party came,” he said.

Terming the much-debated note ban as a beneficial step for the nation, Singh said the inconvenience caused to individuals was for the sake of the country. “Some people may have faced inconvenience, but imagine how much the nation was benefitted because of it,” Singh said.

Information and broadcasting minister Smriti Irani made a dash for Seraj, Rohru and Kasumpti. She spoke on development and credited the Modi government for “fast-tracking progress”.

On the last day of campaigning on Tuesday, Singh will address rallies in Chamba and Hamirpur, while Irani will be headed for Jhiri (Drang), Dada Sibba (Jaswan Pragpur) and Bharedi in Hamirpur district.

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will address a rally at Dodra Kwar in Rohru and Dhumal will campaign in Jogindernagar.

Referring to Prem Kumar Dhumal, under whose leadership the saffron party is contesting the polls, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said he was one of the senior-most BJP leaders from whom he had learnt a lot.

Several Congress leaders, including chief minister Virbhadra Singh will also be campaigning in different parts of the state on Tuesday.

The chief minister will address rallies at Arki, from where he is contesting, and Shimla (rural), from where his son Vikramaditya Singh is contesting.

(With agency input)