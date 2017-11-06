Himachal Pradesh’s senior citizens to vote for youth’s better future

At the twilight of their lives, inmates of the Basantpur old-age home want to vote for a better future for the younger generation. Away from the hustle and bustle of the polls, these inmates have kept themselves abreast of all the latest developments through newspapers and television.

Ironically enough, political parties are directing all their resources at wooing the youth, who have more 50% of the total vote share as opposed to senior citizens whose vote share is only 11.50%.

“All the parties talk only about the youth. Today’s youth too is more excited about elections as compared to youth in our time,” says 65-year-old Sarvani Devi.

An auxiliary polling booth will be set up for the 38 inmates, including 13 women, living in this old age home located 40 kilometres from Shimla.

“I have hardly missed any election in my life. Because of the auxillary polling station, this time too I can cast my vote comfortably,” says 78-year-old Gokul Das, who has been living the old-age home for the past one year.

“Earlier, job allowances were never a poll issue. We used to vote based on the personality of the candidate. We have voted even in the name of national leaders,” he said, adding, “Now people, especially youth, are more aware of the issue.” “But I fear political parties can also cheat the youth— even those who support these parties. We have lived our lives; now we will cast our vote to ensure a better life for our youth,” he adds.

“I have seen many elections and this time I will vote in Himachal. I am excited since the old age home authorities have informed us about the special polling booth that will be set up in this building,” says 91-year-old Manikya, who hails from Orissa.

