Home minister’s son Pankaj Singh files nomination from Noida

Union home minister Rajnath Singh’s elder son Pankaj Singh on Tuesday filed his nomination for the Noida assembly constituency on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket.

For now it seems Gautam Budh Nagar MP Dr Mahesh Sharma , who accompanied Singh, has managed to settle the discord among the party’s district unit where many were resenting the selection of a perceived outsider for the Noida seat and allotment of tickets for Jewar and Dadri to turncoats. All groups of the party were present during Singh’s filing of nomination.

On Tuesday, Singh offered prayers at the Sanatan Dharam Mandir in Noida and then proceeded to the collectorate in Greater Noida where he told mediapersons that all is well in the party. “My plank is development and I will make efforts to meet the expectations of the voters together with our party workers. We all are united and there is no issue. I will take all workers with me and respect their views.”

Dr Sharma said, “Pankaj Singh has a background of over 20 years in politics. He has been serving the party for a long time. Now, the party’s Central and state committees have cleared his name for the Noida seat. We all welcome the decision and will try that he wins by an even bigger margin than we got in the past.”

When asked about the resentment among party workers, he said, “All workers have the freedom to express their views. Once the party decides on the nomination, we all work unitedly.”

Speaking on Singh’s candidature from Noida, Vimla Batham, who is the sitting BJP MLA from Noida, said, “I am happy with the party’s decision. I will support him wholeheartedly and ensure his win.”

Singh entered the collectorate to file his nomination papers around 11.20 am and stepped out around 12.30 pm.