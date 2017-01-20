In Amritsar East constituency, Congress candidate Navjot Singh Sidhu lashes out at Badals

In his maiden speech in the Amritsar East assembly segment, Congress candidate Navjot Singh Sidhu lashed out at the state government announcing that he will expose them without fear in his agenda on to be rolled out on Friday.

Sidhu, who was addressing a gathering during a function organised by former Congress MLA Jasbir Dimpa, said, “I will expose them that how they looted Punjab and in my agenda tomorrow (Friday), things will be clear. I just want to tell that one family is looting Punjab and now it is time to dethrone them.”

“I will take my press conference to each house and the entire Punjab,” he added.

On a question that revenue minister Bikram Singh Majithia said that Sidhu became the MP because of him, Sidhu said, “Ask him what happened when Sir (Jaitley) was contesting from Amritsar Lok Sabha.”

Talking about his agenda for the assembly elections, he said, “I have given my agenda to party vice-president Rahul Gandhi and now it is for the party to set my role. I am not here on any offer or deal. My mission is redemption of Punjab.”

The former three-time MP of Amritsar also said that he was not bothered about gains or losses in this battle.

Lauding the support of Congress leader Jasbir Dimpa who was also trying for a ticket from Amritsar East segment, Sidhu said that support of Dimpa will go a long way for him and he was thankful to him for the gesture.

Also present on the occasion, Amritsar Lok Sabha candidate Gurjeet Aujla said that Punjab is set for a change and people must go together to every house to ensure Congress’ win.