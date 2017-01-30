In Gidderbaha, Sidhu accuses Badal, Majithia families of looting exchequer

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu accused Badal and Majithia families of looting the state’s exchequer during the past 10 years at a public rally organised by Congress candidate from Gidderbaha Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Sidhu said this assembly election is a fight for the rights of the poor people and for their honour, who have been deprived of their rights by Badals during their tenure.

“I have come here to expose Badals who, by giving ‘Raj Nahin Sewa’ slogan, have looted Punjab and its people. They have used only 10% of the funds on projects, while with 90% they filled their family exchequers,” Sidhu alleged.

He added, “Be in liquor business or sand mafia or smuggling of drugs, only they (Badals and Majithias) have benefitted. Instead of doing any welfare of the state, the Badals and Majithia families have focused to extend their personal businesses.

Attacking Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Sidhu said Kejriwal was trying to control Punjab and Punjabis with a remote.

“Kejriwal’s only motive is to become Punjab chief minister and this is one of the reasons that the AAP has not declared CM candidate as yet,” Sidhu said, besides accusing Kejriwal of selling tickets.

Sidhu said Kejriwal considered himself as an epitome of honesty, but he actually was not so as poor governance in Delhi stood testimony to this.

“Earlier, the Britishers ruled India, now this ‘Brown Britisher’ is dreaming to come into power in Punjab too. The people of Punjab would not let these ‘topiwalas’ to rule over them and would teach Kejriwal a lesson in these elections,” Sidhu said.

Meanwhile, addressing the gathering, Congress leader Manpreet Badal said the people of Gidderbaha had made him MLA for four times, and now they would repeat the history by electing Raja Warring for the second consecutive time. Famous Punjabi singer Babbu Mann also campaigned for Warring.

TWO RALLIES OF SIDHU CANCELLED IN LUDHIANA

Two public rallies of Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu that were scheduled in Ludhiana were cancelled on Sunday as his chopper did not get permission to land at Raikot due to technical reasons.

Navjot was scheduled to address a public rally at Raikot and Gill constituencies to support party candidates Amar Singh and Kuldeep Singh Vaid.

However, after reaching Moga for a political rally, his chopper did not get permission to proceed further to Raikot and Gill constituencies in Ludhiana district.