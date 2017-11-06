In Himachal, Rahul Gandhi takes on Narendra Modi on DeMo, GST, lack of jobs

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi hit the campaign trail in Himachal Pradesh on the penultimate day of canvassing on Monday and took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on demonetisation, goods and services tax (GST) and unemployment.

Himachal Pradesh goes to polls on November 9.

Addressing a rally at Paonta Sahib a day after Modi’s back to back rallies, Gandhi said, “The hasty implementation of GST has broken the backbone of small businesses and if the Congress returns to power, the much-needed changes will be made in the new tax regime”.

He said demonetisation has hit the common man and his party will observe November 8, the first anniversary of note ban, as a “black day”.

Targeting Modi over unemployment, Gandhi asked what happened to his promise of providing two crore jobs.

“China provides 50,000 jobs per day, while the Indian government just 450,” the Congress leader said.

Referring to the Vyapam scam, he questioned the Prime Minister’s silence on corruption allegations against the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh and reported increase in the wealth of Jay Shah, the son of BJP president Amit Shah.