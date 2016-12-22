In poll mode, Punjab Cong chief Amarinder Singh banks on colourful turbans

In the election season, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Captain Amarinder Singh is banking on, among other things, the colour of turbans to regain power.

The state Congress chief is seen these days in hoardings, posters, flex screens and stickers wearing green, maroon, blue, and saffron turbans away from his preferred pastel shades.

Amarinder, though, prefers to wear turquoise, peach, lavender, baby pink, sky blue, fawn and mauve but on the poll publicity material he chose to look different.

Capt Amarinder Singh usually prefer pastel shades for his turbans but has chosen to move away from his preference on poll publicity material like posters. (Bharat Bhushan / HT Photo )

The new colours appeal to a different vote bank, particularly among the Sikhs, who comprise a majority of 58% voters among the total electorate.

Maroon for urban Sikhs, blue for panthic Akali minded voters, saffron for those with a radical bent of mind and green for the farmers, particularly the supporters of kisan unions who have leaf green as the chosen turban colour.

“Amarinder is one leader in the Congress party who appeals to all sections of the electorate and the shades of different turbans touches the chord with different sections of Sikh electorate which is in majority in Punjab, helping him connect with all the sections more effectively,” his poll manager told HT.

A poster showing Punjab Congress president Capt Amarinder Singh. (Bharat Bhushan / HT Photo )

After Amarinder became chief of state unit of Congress in 1997 and then took over as state CM in 2002, the shades of turbans of the party leaders also changed from white to pastel. Pink is the official Patiala royalty colour which he wears on family ceremonies.

An aide of Amarinder revealed that the colours of his turbans on the poll material were not digitally changed. He wore all these turbans on different days and his pictures were clicked before they hit the billboards, hoardings and posters.