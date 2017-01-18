In Punjab poll season, party hoppers grow by leaps and bounds

Defections are common in the poll season. But this time, they are at a all-time high ahead of the high-stake elections in Punjab, which is witnessing a triangular contest after years of bipolar politics. It’s the season of the turncoats to hop around when party decisions don’t fit into their schemes of things. These Judas of politics give ideology a go-by to fulfil their personal ambitions. HT takes a look at the prominent political hoppings in the run-up to the February 4 polls.

NAVJOT SINGH SIDHU, 53

Former Amritsar MP and the poster boy of the BJP, he courted AAP unsuccessfully, floated Awaaz-e-Punjab and finally embraced the Congress.

UPKAR SINGH SANDHU, 63

Former Amritsar district president of Shiromani Akali Dal is now the Aam Aadmi Party candidate for the Amritsar Lok Sabha bypoll.

DR DALJIT SINGH, 81

Noted eye surgeon and AAP’s Amritsar candidate in the 2014 Lok Sabha election is now in the Congress. He was polled 82,633 votes in 2014.

SATNAM PAIL KAMBOJ, 61

Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate for Lok Sabha election in 2014 from Ferozepur is now in the Congress. He was polled 1,13,412 votes in 2014.

JYOTI MANN, 29

Aam Aadmi Party’s nominee in 2014 parliamentary polls, who was polled 2,54,121 votes, has joined the Shiromani Akali Dal.

DR NAVJOT KAUR SIDHU, 53

BJP MLA from Amritsar East was polled 33,406 votes. Now in Congress and her husband is Congress candidate from the seat she represents.

PARGAT SINGH, 52

SAD MLA from Jalandhar Cantt was polled 48,290 votes. Now contesting as Congress nominee.

SARWAN SINGH PHILLAUR , 69

SAD MLA from Kartarpur was polled 48,484 votes. After SAD dropped him, he joined the Congress which didn’t field him too.

INDERBIR SINGH BOLARIA, 36

SAD MLA from Amritsar South quit the Akali Dal and is now the Congress nominee from Amritsar South.

RAJWINDER KAUR BHAGIKE, 39

SAD MLA from Nihal Singh Wala was polled 57,652 votes. Akali Dal denied her ticket and she joined the Congress and is now the party candidate from the same segment.

MAHESHINDER SINGH, 60

SAD MLA who was polled 63,703 votes. Akali Dal dropped him and he joined the Congress, which too did not give him ticket.

GURTEJ SINGH GHURIANA, 65

SAD MLA from Balluana was polled 49,418 votes in the 2012 assembly elections. SAD dropped him and he joined the Congress, which didn’t field him.

SURINDERPAL SINGH SIBIA, 62

Congress party’s ex-MLA from Sangrur and Punjab Congress vice-president joined the Akali Dal to contest from Barnala.

CHARANJIT CHANNI, 74

Former Congress MLA and Lok Sabha MP from Hoshiarpur is now AAP candidate from Nawanshahr.

HOP-HOPPERS

GURKANWAL KAUR, 66

Daughter of former CM Beant Singh, and a former minister, she switched over to the BJP on Saturday only to come back to the Congress on Tuesday.

SATPAIL GOSAIN, 82

Ex-deputy speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, the BJP leader joined Congress for less than 24 hours and re-entered the saffron party. He had lost 2012 polls from Ludhiana Central as a BJP candidate and was polled 40541 votes.

HANS RAJ HANS, 52

Punjabi singer, joined Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), left SAD and joined Congress. Later, he joined BJP after he didn’t get berth Rajya Sabha on Congress quota.

DARBARI LAL, 80

Former three-time Congress MLA from Amritsar Central was also the deputy speaker of the state assembly. First, he was in the Congress, then the BJP, and then AAP for a few days. He completed the full circle by rejoining the Congress after the AAP replaced him as its Amritsar Central candidate.

(COMPILED BY PAWAN SHARMA)