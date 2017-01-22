 Jalandhar: AAP leaders, volunteers quit for being ignored | assembly-elections$punjab-2017 | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 22, 2017-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Jalandhar: AAP leaders, volunteers quit for being ignored

assembly elections Updated: Jan 22, 2017 11:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
Highlight Story

Former AAP leader Himanshu Pathak addressing the media in Jalandhar on Saturday.(Pradeep Pandit/HT Photo)

A group of 300 people, who identified themselves as volunteers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by the party’s founder leaders Himanshu Pathak and Ranjit Singh Pandher on Saturday resigned from the party, accusing convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of promoting only two leaders, Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak, and ignoring the Punjab leadership.

Read more

“Kejriwal only listens to these two leaders who claim to have strengthened the party in Punjab. Look at their credentials! They failed to strengthen the party base in their home states and now they are boasting that they have developed party in Punjab. It’s like a matric-fail student teaching graduate students ,” said Himanshu.

tags

more from assembly-elections

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<