Jalandhar: AAP leaders, volunteers quit for being ignored

A group of 300 people, who identified themselves as volunteers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by the party’s founder leaders Himanshu Pathak and Ranjit Singh Pandher on Saturday resigned from the party, accusing convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of promoting only two leaders, Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak, and ignoring the Punjab leadership.

“Kejriwal only listens to these two leaders who claim to have strengthened the party in Punjab. Look at their credentials! They failed to strengthen the party base in their home states and now they are boasting that they have developed party in Punjab. It’s like a matric-fail student teaching graduate students ,” said Himanshu.