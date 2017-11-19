Let Rahul prove with evidence even one case of corruption in Gujarat: Vijay Rupani
In an interview to HT, Gujarat CM Rupani stresses on not following the politics of appeasement in the upcoming polls and shares his thoughts on the anti-BJP mood in the state.GujaratElection2017 Updated: Nov 19, 2017 23:48 IST
A cricket enthusiast and a Kishore Kumar fan, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani told Hindustan Times’ Smriti Kak Ramachandran that the perception of anger over the Goods and Services Tax (GST) amid the states’
trading communities will not dent the BJP’s performance. Excerpts from an interview:
A: People make fun of Rahul Gandhi. As for corruption, I call him gappidas (who tells lies). Let him prove with evidence even one case of corruption in Gujarat.
We will not follow the policy of appeasement; in the natural course, all should move ahead.
...Yes, but those candidates (from the Congress who have been given tickets) are the ones who were winning even when there was Modi wave. We never won those seats.
A: The trading communities are angry over the GST roll out.
It is wrong to say that the Patidars and the OBCs are angry with the BJP. This campaign was launched by Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakor in their role as Congress agents. And now they stand exposed.
A: The Una incident coincided with the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and it was used by Jignesh (Mevani) as a means to discredit Prime Minister Narendra Modi and show the BJP in poor light. After that there have been no Dalit andolans. Also, we have taken stern steps against the perpetrators of the Una attack.
We do not believe in the politics of appeasement. Issues such as Triple Talaq have created awareness among Muslim women. After Godhra (2002 riots) there have been no communal tensions in Gujarat.