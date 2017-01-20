In jail for murder, liquor baron Doda withdraws from Abohar contest, backs BJP candidate

Liquor baron and Bhim Tank murder accused Shiv Lal Doda, who had filed his nomination papers as an independent from Abohar last week, has decided to withdraw his candidature. He has now offered support to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Arun Narang.

“Doda has offered support to Narang to ensure three-time Congress MLA Sunil Jakhar’s defeat,” said Ashok Ahuja, Doda’s close aide and Shiromani Akali Dal circle president, while addressing a public gathering here on Friday.

“Jakhar’s family has failed to deliver anything to Abohar residents so far. Jakhar misused his political power to implicate rivals in fake cases. It’s high time to show him the door,” said Harcharan Singh Pappu, another Akali leader, who was among 24 persons booked for meeting Doda illegally inside the Fazilka sub-jail a few days ago. Following this, Doda and his nephew and co-accused Amit were shifted to the Amritsar jail.

On Wednesday, BJP candidate Narang along with party district president Vishnu Bhagwan had reportedly met Doda, who was accompanied by Ashok Ahuja, at the Fazilka district courts complex.

“Doda’s support to the BJP candidate prove the ruling combine was hand in glove with him to get my son murdered. Instead of facilitating justice, the BJP has bowed down before the liquor mafia and murderer of a Dalit,” alleged Bhim Tank’s mother, Kaushalya Devi, who has also sought action against all present during the Wednesday’s “illegal” meeting.

Doda’s support to Narang is expected to reduce the division of votes in 60,000-strong Arora community in Abohar. In 2012, Doda, who owed allegiance to the SAD, had secured more than 45,000 votes, but lost to Jakhar by 9,788 votes, while BJP nominee Vijay Laxmi Bhadoo was third and lost her deposit.

Repeated attempts to contact Arun Narang proved futile.