 LIVE | SP-Cong is an alliance based on similarities, and is against RSS-BJP’s politics of anger: Rahul | assembly-elections$uttarpradesh-2017 | Hindustan Times
HT Logo
budget

LIVE | SP-Cong is an alliance based on similarities, and is against RSS-BJP’s politics of anger: Rahul

Assembly Elections Updated: Jan 29, 2017 13:46 IST
Pankaj Jaiswal
Pankaj Jaiswal
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
For Akhilesh Yadav, the SP-Congress tie-up could boost the fight against the formidable BJP and BSP, especially by consolidating the Muslim vote, which forms a significant 19% of the electorate.(File photos)

Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi are addressing their first joint conference after the announcement of the Samajwadi Party and Congress alliance.

After days of wrangling over seat sharing, Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party and Rahul Gandhi-led Congress struck a deal on January 22 to contest the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections together, with the former contesting 298 seats and the latter fighting 105.

Catch the live updates here:

1:44pm: UP’s DNA has brotherhood, love unlike the RSS and BJP’s politics of anger: Rahul

1:42pm: Mann ki baat manoge, to phas jaoge (If you listen to Mann ki baat, you will be in trouble): Akhilesh

1:41pm: We want to give the youth another option. The Cong and SP have similarities; this is an alliance based on these similarities: Rahul

1:40pm: We want to stop the politics of anger. It destroys the nation. Our alliance is for the youth: Rahul

1:38pm: Akhilesh is a good person but wasn’t allowed to work: Rahul

1:36pm: In the coming time, Rahul and I will take UP forward: Akhilesh

1:35pm: The cycle will be with the hand: Akhilesh

1:34pm: Akhilesh reiterates Rahul, says their alliance is an answer for the people who had to stand in line

1:30pm: This is an alliance of the people, for progress and prosperity: Akhilesh

1:25pm: I have a personal friendship with Akhilesh Yadav: Rahul Gandhi

1:24pm: Our alliance is an answer to the people: Rahul Gandhi

For Akhilesh, who comes out of scathing family feud and faces anti-incumbency, the tie-up could boost the fight against the formidable BJP and BSP, especially by consolidating the Muslim vote, which forms a significant 19% of the electorate.

The alliance has given the grand old party a glimmer of hope after hitting an abyss, although it risks being sidelined as a supporting cast — as in Bihar where it played second fiddle to Nitish-Lalu coalition—while regional parties grow larger.

A victory for BJP in Uttar Pradesh can leave Congress red-faced, putting a question mark on the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

Against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s towering image, the coalition will face a humongous task, but if it wins, the alliance will redefine politics in the Hindi heartland.

