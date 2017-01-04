LIVE: Model Code of Conduct comes into effect in 5 states as EC announces election dates

The Election Commission is set to announce the schedule of the assembly elections to be held in five states on Wednesday.

Five states, including the country’s most populous and political crucial Uttar Pradesh, will face the poll test. The other four states are Punjab, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand.

The assembly elections are crucial for the ruling BJP as it will be the first time it will go to the polls after demonetisation.

Below are the live updates:

Model Code of Conduct comes into effect in 5 states

Candidates will be required to affix photo on nomination papers

In addition to filing of the affidavit, there is an additional affidavit where candidates will be required to file a no-demand certificate’ this certificate will come from agencies dealing with electricity, water.

•Postal ballots to be transferred electronically in some constituencies

•Ballot paper on EVMs will have photo of candidates

•Goa will be saturated with VVPAT. The no. of VVPAT constituencies will further increase

•EVMs will be used in all states

•Separate voting stations for women in places where they “don’t mingle” with men: : Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi

•Height of voting compartment has been raised to 30 inch for secrecy

•Outside every polling station location, there will be a voter assistance booth

•Total of 1,85,000 polling stations will be covered under operations

•Colourful voter guide will be distributed along with photo voter slip to each family

•Over 16 crores voters are going to participate are going to participate: Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi

•Electoral rolls to be published on following dates- Goa- 5 Jan, Manipur- 12 Jan, Punjab- 5 Jan, Uttarakhand- 10 Jan, UP- 12 Jan

•There are 690 legislative assemblies which will go to polls

• Term of legislative assemblies for 5 states expires on -Goa: 18 March, 2017; Manipur: 18 March, 2017; Punjab: 18 March, 2017; Uttarakhand: 26 March, 2017; UP: 27 May, 2017;