Dec 04, 2017 10:20 IST

PM Modi attacked Congress on first day of his Gujarat rallies

On the first day of his campaign blitzkrieg in poll-bound Gujarat on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of seeking to divide the people on caste and religious lines.

He also hit out at the Congress over the upcoming election of its president, alleging that the Opposition party has a history of rigging (organisational) elections.