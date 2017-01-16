‘Lobbyist’ Sidhu joined Congress for nefarious gains: Parkash Singh Badal

Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal on Monday hit back at newly-joined Congress member Navjot Singh Sindhu for his criticism of the Shiromani Akali Dal-led Punjab government and said that some people indulge in profitable deals for nefarious gains.

“He was with us earlier and at that point of time he used to shower praise on me. The BJP brought him to this position but he left the party. Till the last moment he was confused on whether to join the Congress or AAP, so what can I say about him. So, such people have no respect for anybody,” Badal told the media.

The chief minister dubbed the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates in poll-bound Punjab as ‘migratory birds’ and said it is only the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) that has been associated with the state since 70 years.

“These are all migratory birds (Congress and AAP candidates) who will come and go, but we have been here since 70 years,” said Badal.

Badal’s outburst came after Sidhu earlier today lambasted the incumbent SAD Government for ruining the state and said that his mission is redemption of Punjab.

“A government, which was by the people, is now a government for the family. I will expose Badals. I am a soldier ready to fight for Punjab. Akalis were a good group. Now, it’s just about a family,” he added.

Punjab goes to polls on February 4.