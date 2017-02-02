Punjab polls: Sukhbir Badal orchestrated sacrilege, alleges Arvind Kejriwal

On the last day of campaigning, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and candidate from Dakha constituency HS Phooka alleged that the Badal government had deliberately suppressed the findings of Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege incident that took place at Bargari in 2015.

Kejriwal, while conducting a press conference in Ludhiana, showed a supposed copy of the Jora Singh Commission which he said has been ‘sourced’ from an ‘xyz’ person only last night.

He said the report shows the negligence of the state and the police in the incident.

Further it was stated in the report that “there was general perception among people that some bigwig was involved behind the sacrilege,” said Kejriwal.

When asked about the authenticity of the report, Phoolka challenged deputy CM Sukhbir Badal to make the report public.

Kejriwal blamed Sukhbir for orchestrating the sacrilege and subsequent firing that led to the killing of two persons and left five injured.

When asked about his stay at a militant’s house and his meetings with sikh radicals in the state, Kejriwal stated that all the people of Punjab should not be termed as terrorists. “Punjab ke logon ko aatankwadi kehna band karo, bakwas band karo,” he said.

Kejriwal said Sukhbir Badal is a hardened criminal and should be arrested for destroying peace of the state.