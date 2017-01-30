Man at whose house Kejriwal stayed in Moga is not a militant: AAP

A day after the issue of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal spent a night at the ex-militant’s house erupted a political storm in the poll-bound state, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) coming out in his defense on Monday, has refuted any direct links with the owner of the house.

The house situated at Teacher’s colony in Moga is owned by an acquitted Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) militant Gurinder Singh, a native of Ghai Kalan village here and is at present living in England. The house is registered in the name of Gurinder’s wife Karanjit Kaur.

“On the request of our Non-Resident Indian (NRI) worker Tarsem Singh, Kejriwal had stayed at the house and moreover, Gurinder is not even remotely associated with the terrorists and was falsely booked in a case when he was not even in India. He was later acquitted by the court,” AAP’s Punjab affair in-charge Sanjay Singh said.

The ex-militant was allegedly a module of the KCF, which in 1997 had triggered a blast near a temple in Mandi Mustafa locality of Baghapurana of Moga district. The trial court had acquitted Gurinder in this case, according to police records.

Sanjay Singh accompanied by Moga AAP candidate Ramesh Grover was here to address a press conference in the defense of Kejriwal on the issue.

“Following the protocols, all the schedule of Delhi CM Kejriwal including his night stay was sent to Punjab police and intelligence beforehand and it was the duty of police to inform us if there was anything objectionable,” he said.

Sanjay Singh said that a local station house officer (SHO) and a joint commissioner level officer are already staying in the house on lease. Are they also terrorists, he questioned.

Launching a scathing attack on deputy CM and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, Sanjay Singh said that baffled over the imminent defeat in the upcoming elections, Badal has started making false allegations against AAP leaders, NRIs and people of Punjab by calling them, terrorists.

On allegations of Kejriwal’s meeting with Akhand Kirtani Jatha, the political front of BKI- the biggest terrorist organization, Sanjay showing a photo of RP Singh, head of Akhand Kirtani Jatha with CM Parkash Singh Badal said that Sukhbir’s father had held an official meeting with RP Singh to discuss Sikh issues. Even declassified files of US agency CIA had exposed Badal’s links with extremists during dark days of militancy.

“I ask Sukhbir to register an FIR against his father for maintaining relations with terrorists,” he said.