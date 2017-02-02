Maur bomb blasts handiwork of KCF, Kejriwal encouraging fascism: Amarinder

Accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal of promoting extremist forces, including the Khalistan Commando Force (KCF), Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said Tuesday’s twin bomb blasts at Maur in Bathinda showed that terror cells of Khalistanis were again getting active in the state.

“Maur bomb blasts and subsequent firing in Bathinda showed that the inoperative terror cells of Khalistanis were getting active again. Kejriwal’s stay at the KCF militant’s house indicates that he’s fanning terror forces through his actions. Even if the AAP is not directly involved in the blasts, it was promoting extremist ideology. Kejriwal has been encouraging fascism during his poll campaign in the state,” said Amarinder at a press conference here.

The state Congress chief warned that Pakistan’s spy agency ISI was waiting for such opportunities, triggered by extremist violence in India, to strike at the nation.”

He said fascist forces like the AAP and the Akali Dal — whose leader Parkash Singh Badal was clearly to blame for increasing incidents of sacrilege in Punjab — could go to any extent to grab power.

“Kejriwal obviously does not care who lives or dies,” said Amarinder, adding there’s a need to keep “AAP out of Punjab”.

“The AAP leader is not realising implications of such actions...Kejriwal will soon discover that if you play with fire you are also bound to get burnt,” said the former CM. “Badals are out of the game, thus they can do anything to grab power,” he added.

He also urged the Election Commission to immediately ask 40,000 outsiders brought by the AAP from various states, including Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, to leave Punjab.