Mini secretariat turns into battleground as 79 candidates file nominations in Ludhiana

As the deadline for filing nominations for the Vidhan Sabha election ends on Wednesday, the Mini Secretariat turned into a political battleground on Tuesday, with 70 candidates turning up to submit their papers in cavalcades thronged by supporters who were raising slogans in favour of their own. Only four people are allowed inside the office of the returning officer with the candidate, supporters waited outside campaigning for their candidates.

An Independent candidate from Ludhiana North, Hemraj Aggarwal, who recently left the Congress, came with his supporters to file his nomination. The BJP candidate from the same constituency, Parveen Bansal, was at the venue with his supporters who were shouting slogans of ‘Akali-BJP zindabad’.

Independent candidate Madan Lal Bagga, who was expelled from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), came to file his nomination in a black Audi car.

However, Kunal Sofat of Bahujan Samaj Party stole the show with his arrival on a tractor.

The AAP candidate from Sahnewal, Harjot Singh Bains, also filed his nomination amid much sloganeering by AAP supporters.

Independent candidate Hemraj Aggarwal arriving to file nominations with his supporters at Mini secretariat in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurminder Singh/HT Photo)

Heavy police cover was spotted outside the offices of returning officers and they did not allow more than five people including the candidate to go inside for filing the nomination.

HS Phoolka and Ahbaab Singh Grewal from the AAP also carried out roadshows in their respective constituencies before filing their nominations.

Grewal and his supporters led a roadshow from his Ferozepur Road office to Pakhowal Road.

Many candidates also offered prayers before filing their nominations. Akali candidate Manbir Singh Grewal also filed his nomination to contest the elections from Sahnewal.

Bahujan Samaaj Party (BSP) candidate Kunal Sofat (holding file in hand) was an instant hit as he arrived at the venue to file his nomination on a tractor. (Gurminder Singh/HT Photo)

Meanwhile, AAP candidate from Ludhiana East, Daljeet Singh Grewal filed his nomination at the Ludhiana municipal corporation office, near Mata Rani Chowk on Tuesday.

PHOOLKA FILES NOMINATION WITH 95-YR-OLD TEACHER

AAP leader HS Phoolka came to file his nomination with his 95-year-old teacher Amrit Sagar Gupta. Phoolka will be fighting the elections from Dakha.

His teachers from Punjab Agricultural University, Dr Dalbir Singh Deb and former PAU vice-chancellor KS Aulakh also accompanied him. Phoolka held his teacher’s hand and announced to his supporters that he had come to submit his nomination with his mentor. Gupta taught Phoolka from Class 1 to 5 at Bhadaur government school.

Aam Admi Party candidate Harjot Singh Bains with family and supporters. (Gurminder Singh/HT Photo)

While blessing him, Gupta said many of his students were IAS officers, lawyers and reputed officers in other departments, but he always wished that one of his students should become a politician. Gupta came all the way from Bhadaur to support Phoolka.

Phoolka said, “I am here thanks to the blessings and support of my teachers. I wanted that I should file my nomination in presence of my mentors. My teachers’ role in moulding me is immensely significant.”

He further said imparting quality education to all sections of the society, without any bias, was on the top of the Aam Aadmi Party agenda.