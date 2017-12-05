Modi’s Wednesday rally in Gujarat postponed in view of cyclone Ochki

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was set to address an election rally in Gujarat’s Surat on Wednesday has been postponed in view of cyclone Ochki, party leaders said.

“The Prime Minister’s rally in Limbayat assembly has been postponed in view of the cyclone Ochki,” a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader told IANS.

Modi was set to address the public rally at 6pm on Wednesday.

The rally of Modi can be again rescheduled on December 7, the party leader said.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister appealed the BJP workers to focus on helping people across the state.

“With Cyclone Ockhi expected to make a landfall in Gujarat, I appeal to BJP Gujarat Karyakartas to focus on helping people across the state. Our Karyakartas should devote themselves to providing all possible assistance and stand shoulder to shoulder with fellow citizens,” Modi said in a tweet.

He also said that he was monitoring the situation arising in various parts of the country due to the cyclone.

“Continuously monitoring the situation arising in various parts of the country due to Cyclone Ockhi. Spoke to all relevant authorities and officials. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected,” he said in another tweet.

Beside Modi’s rally, a public meeting of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari in Surat on Wednesday have also been postponed.

Following the bad weather in several parts of the state, BJP president Amit Shah too had to cancel his several public meetings in Rajula town of Amreli and Mahuva and Shihor of Bhavnagar district.

While Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi held a poll rally in Anjar but his three rallies in Morbi, Dhrangadhra and Surendranagar were cancelled due to the impending cyclone.

Cyclone Ochki has claimed lives of 39 people from the state of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Over 167 people are still missing after the cyclone hit both the states on November 30.