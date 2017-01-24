Moga: No mercy to Punjab CM Badal for sacrilege in Punjab, says Amarinder

Sharpening attack on Akali Dal supremo and chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday vowed to put him behind bars if found guilty of orchestrating sacrilege incidents in the state.

In an attempt to capture the anti-Badal rhetoric, that is being played up by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the assembly polls, Capt also promised to snatch all businesses run by the Badals and give them to the people of Punjab

Speaking at a rally in Dharamkot in Moga district, when Capt questioned the gathering as to who had torn the pages of Guru Granth Sahib and thrown them in drains, “Parkash Singh Badal” came a reply from among the audience.

Taking the cue, Amarinder said: “Jis din sadi sarkar aaugi, inquiry hoyegi... aur agar ohda (Badal’s) naam aave tan mai tuhanu aj das dina, mai ohnu andar karunga... koi hamdardi nai, chahe oh budha hai (On forming the government, we will conduct an inquiry. If Badal is found guilty, I promise you that he will be arrested, without showing him any sympathy for his age).”

Besides the rally in support of party candidate Sukhjit Singh Kaka Lohgarh in Dharamkot, Capt also addressed rallies in support of Dr Harjot Kamal and Darshan Singh Brar in Moga and Baghapurana, respectively.

Reminding the gathering of the Orbit bus molestation and murder case in Moga, Capt vowed to snatch all businesses from Badals and give them to the people of Punjab. He also attacked Shiromani Akali Dal chief and deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal and revenue minister Bikram Singh Majithia, alleging one was busy constructing hotels and the other in smuggling ‘chitta’ (drugs).

Targeting agriculture minister and Akali candidate from Dharamkot Tota Singh, Capt questioned how could a person who failed to keep his own son under control manage the state’s affairs. Tota Singh’s son Barjinder Singh ‘Makhan’ Brar, the Akali candidate from Moga, is facing charges in a sex scandal. “Eh dono siyaasat te dhabhe ne (the father and son are a stain on politics),” said Capt.

Shifting his focus to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, the Punjab Congress chief termed both Badal and him “meesna” (cunning).

“Duje paase chitti topi vala, Delhi da banda Punjab CM banake, Kejriwal chaunda ki Punjab vich Haryanvi raaz karan (Kejriwal wants to place a CM candidate from Delhi in Punjab, as he wants Harayanvis to rule over the state),” he said.