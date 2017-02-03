Mohali police register FIR in ‘doctored’ Arvind Kejriwal clip

On a complaint filed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the SAS Nagar police on Thursday registered an FIR for making an allegedly doctored video of party’s national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. In the video clip, Kejriwal is shown seeking votes for the Congress.

AAP Punjab convener Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi said it showed bankruptcy of the Congress which will be knocked out in the Punjab polls on February 4.

“However I want to warn and tell the congress leadership that such cheap gimmicks to mislead the people of Punjab with such video clips will not fetch votes,” he said.

The police have registered a case under sections 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 65 & 66-A of the Information Technology (IT) Act. AAP said anyone found circulating the video will face criminal action.