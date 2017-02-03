My astrologers are Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC, and they tell me we are winning 68 seats: Amarinder

Captain Amarinder Singh, Punjab Congress chief and CM nominee, sounds confident on the eve of the Punjab assembly polls. Here’s what he told HT in an interview:

HT: What are your astrologers saying this time?

Capt: I have none. My astrologers are I-PAC (party strategist Prashant Kishor’s team) and they tell me we are winning 68 seats, AAP will be second at 34 and SAD-BJP will get 15 seats. People in Punjab don’t give a split verdict. They will give us a clear mandate.

HT: Are you fighting Lambi as a perception battle or to win?

Capt: No, it’s not for public perception. When the party was thinking about who to field against Badal, I gave my name. And I am winning it.

HT: Bhagwant Mann’s rallies were a roaring success. Have you seen his live videos?

Capt: Which ones? Where he is rolling on the ground, sloshed? Jokes don’t convert to votes. The crowds mean nothing. When Indira Gandhi came to my rally in Patiala, the venue was overflowing with people. Yet I lost the Lok Sabha election.

HT: Why did you have reservations about NRIs campaigning for AAP?

It’s AAP’s dirty propaganda. I got more NRIs than Kejriwal did. I went to the US to seek their support. They are campaigning for us on four buses. I wrote to the EC not against NRIs but 40,000 people Kejriwal got from Bihar and Jharkhand to help him.

HT: Isn’t promising smartphones and doles to the jobless same as bribing voters?

The Punjab youth have no jobs. They are frustrated. Smartphone is the new laptop. It helps increase knowledge and enhance skills. It will help take their mind away from drugs.

HT: But the youth say they relate to a younger Navjot Singh Sidhu more than you?

Many of them were in school or not even born when I was the CM. How would they know me? Sidhu is a showman and they love hearing him. Do young cricket fans know Sunil Gavaskar?

