Narendra Modi is no match for Vajpayee, says Virbhadra Singh

Chief minister Virbhadra Singh took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, saying that he is no match for former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Campaigning in Shimla (rural) assembly segment, from where his son Vikramaditya Singh is making his electoral debut, Virbhadra Singh said, “Atal ji is a great personality. Modi is no match for him.”

Virbhadra Singh also took a strong exception to Modi’s remarks that development has taken place in the country only during the regime of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On being asked why he was the only leader campaigning for the Congress in the state, Vikramaditya said, “Leaders from outside the state just make an appearance and go. We are contesting the election with development in mind.”

Virbhadra Singh addressed two public meetings in Jalog and Sunni of Shimla (rural).

Asking the locals to vote for his son, Virbhadra Singh said, “The Congress candidate from Shimla (rural) has all the abilities to become an MLA. Moreover, I will always be there for you all and also be present to guide Vikramaditya. Consider me as an extra MLA.”

Meanwhile, Vikramaditya Singh said that the Congress government led by Virbhadra Singh has carried all-round development in the state. “I will work for the welfare of the people of this segment.”

Making an emotional appeal, Singh junior said, “I am like your brother, like your son, place trust in me; you will not regret in the future. I appeal you all to support me the same way you supported my father in 2012,” said Vikramaditya Singh.

Unlike Virbhadra Singh, who did not attack political opponents, Vikramaditya Singh hit out at BJP nominee Pramod Sharma, saying that he had not resigned from his job because he knows his fate. “Sharma ji knows he will lose this election, which is why he has not resigned from the government service,” he added.

Vikramditya went on to say, “Sharma contested two elections from here and lost both times. He did not keep in touch with the locals.”

Meanwhile the national president of the Youth Congress, Raja Brar, also launched an attack on the BJP government at the Centre. Brar said BJP humiliated Virbhadra Singh by sending the CBI and EDI to his house on the occasion of his daughter’s marriage.”