 Navjot Sidhu is like my son, he joined Congress unconditionally: Capt Amarinder
Jan 19, 2017-Thursday
Navjot Sidhu is like my son, he joined Congress unconditionally: Capt Amarinder

Punjab Election 2017 Updated: Jan 19, 2017 20:14 IST
Punjab Pradesh Congress committee chief Captain Amarinder addressing media along with Navjot Singh Sidhu in Amritsar on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT Photo)

Coming together for the first time after cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu joined the Congress, party’s Punjab president Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday said Sidhu had joined the party without any pre-conditions.

Sidhu, who maintained a low key throughout the press conference, showed respect to Captain with a bow and when asked to say something about Amarinder, he said: “Son is a son and father is a father.”

Capt Amarinder Singh made it clear that party promised nothing to Sidhu, saying, “Sidhu is like my son and I am very happy to have him in the party. Sidhu was not offered anything and he has come unconditionally. I will be in Lambi and see the Badals, he will look after Amritsar.” Amarinder said he had known Sidhu’s family from the days when he (Sidhu) was a child and his joining the party was great.

On a question whether he was the ‘Captain of Sidhu’, Amarinder said, “I am his wicket-keeper.” When Capt Amarinder was asked what if Sidhu was made the chief minister by the party high command, Sidhu intervened to answer, saying, “If my aunty were a man, she would be uncle.”

Amarinder said Sidhu will be the star campaigner of the party. “In Lambi I will give a bigger thrashing to the opponents,” Sidhu said.

Amarinder later tweeted a photo of the two together:

Will reinvestigate drugs case: Capt

Captain Amarinder said if elected to form the government, he would get reinvestigated the drugs case in which revenue minister Bikram Singh Majithia’s name had cropped up and throw behind bars all those found guilty.

On AAP allegation of being soft towards chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, Amarinder said he was fighting from Lambi to defeat Badal Senior. “Does the media want me to physically thrash Badal?” he said.

With the party’s nine candidates from the region by his side, Captain Amarinder also exuded confidence that his party will win all the seats in Majha.

Claiming that the state was in ruins under the Badal rule, Captain Amarinder said he needed a clear two-third majority to make a difference to bring Punjab back on the path to progress.

To another question, he said murmurs of dissent in the Congress triggered by the ticket allocation will be doused.

