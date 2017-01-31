Navjot Singh Siddu vs Bhagwant Mann: Same-same but different

Navjot Sidhu, the biggest catch of Congress in the run-up to the polls, and Bhagwant Mann, the face of AAP in Punjab, may be in rival camps but they have several similarities, wit being one. They draw crowds like magnets, and have a mind of their own. If Sidhu can cancel a rally at the last minute, Mann can schedule one at 8am on a whim. The two are also united in their disdain for the media. Wit apart, they are a study in contrast. Manraj Grewal Sharma takes a look.

Rallying around: Less is more for Sidhu, who doesn’t go beyond three to four rallies a day, Mann keeps a feverish pace, addressing up to 27 public meetings a day.

Slogan: Sidhu starts his speech by licking his fingers like a spin bowler,and ends with a khattaak, Mann chants “Inqilab zindabad”.

Style sense: If Sidhu likes to dress up, Mann likes to dress down.

The daily fix: Sidhu meditates, Mann sings.

Securely yours: Sidhu relies on his well built private bouncers, Mann on the Punjab Police.

The bubbly: Sidhu is a teetotaller, Mann likes his Patiala peg.

The wheel deal: Sidhu travels in a Land Cruiser, if not a chopper; Mann virtually lives in his trusty Innova.

City vs Village: Sidhu is a city slicker, Mann a son of the soil.

English, Vinglish: Sidhu can wing it in the Queen’s language, Mann sticks to Punjabi and Phindi.

Matters of faith: Sidhu is a devotee of Shiva and calls himself both a Hindu and a Sikh, Mann does not talk religion.

Bling, bling: Sidhu is stone-studded, with an array of rings and bracelets, to propitiate the planets; Mann wears the rustic rings gifted by fans.

House: Sidhu lives in a palatial mansion in Amritsar, Mann in a house in Mohali.

Khaas & Aam: Sidhu boasts assets worth Rs 45.90 crore, while Mann declared Rs1.99 crore worth of assets this year. While Sidhu’s riches have jumped by 21% in the last 8 years, Mann’s assets have nosedived by 54% since 2014.