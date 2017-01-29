Sidhu adds zing to the contest in Amritsar East segment

Amritsar East has become the most watched constituency and got a lot of attention ever since the Congress party chose to field its star campaigner Navjot Singh Sidhu from this segment.

With Sidhu replacing his wife as candidate, BJP, AAP field youngsters to take the challenge

With Navjot Singh Sidhu being the Congress choice, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has chosen to field 41-year-old local BJP chief Rajesh Honey and making it a triangular contest, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded 28-year-old youngster Sarbjot Singh.

BJP’s Rajesh Honey interacting with residents in Amritsar. (HT Photo)

As Navjot Singh Sidhu is also campaigning in other parts of the state, his wife and former MLA from this segment Navjot Kaur Sidhu is campaigning here in his absence.

As the constituency has both urban and rural areas in it, this segment has been in news most of the times with its former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu raising voice against the Badals and also accusing them of ignoring the development works here.

Now with all set for the 2017 polls, this constituency is seeing all three new candidates in a fray.

AAP candidateSarabjot Singh Dhanjal canvassing in Amritsar. (Sameer Sehgal/HT Photo)

Navjot Singh Sidhu has been on the move ever since the announcement of his ticket. Not only he is touring all constituencies of the city for campaigning but also doing a flurry of rallies and meetings in this segment.

Sidhu, who is a three-time former member of parliament from the city, is targeting the ruling Badals in each of his campaign for the alleged loot in Punjab. “People are fed up and all set to uproot the Akalis from Punjab,” he says.

Sidhu also attacks AAP in his speeches with regular jibes and stresses that their ploys will work here.

Meanwhile, BJP local unit chief and two-time councillor Rajesh Honey, who is contesting for the first time in the assembly polls, says that local connect and availability is his agenda.

“It is the SAD-BJP combine that brought development to the state. Development and availability is my agenda. I am here for the people. I am just looking at my campaign and my agenda and not others,” he adds.

AAP nominee Sarabjot Singh, who is making his poll debut, is all set to ensure development while claiming that the constituency has remained neglected, whatever the reasons have been.

He even says that the constituency needs better health and education facilities while alleging that nothing much was done by the former MLA.

Other than these three candidates, Congress rebel Mandeep Singh Manna, who filed nomination as an Independent candidate, is also on the edge.