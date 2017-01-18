Navjot Singh Sidhu hits campaign trail in Amritsar: ‘Here for Punjab’

Returning to home city to begin his new political innings, Congress’ Amritsar East candidate Navjot Singh Sidhu has said he is not here to fight “personal battles” but with a mission to change Punjab.

Earlier, Sidhu was given a rousing welcome by Congress leaders and workers, who lined up along the roads as he took a round in an open vehicle.

“I have no personal enmity with anyone. Punjab has been pushed into a mess and we all need to get together to make this state prosperous again,” Sidhu said.

“I will reveal my agenda on January 20 and aim is to change Punjab and bring out a plan to rid Punjab of ‘chitta’. A state known for the Green Revolution is now known for ‘chitta’. Those responsible for this will be taught a lesson.”

Upping the ante against deputy chief minister Sukhbir Badal, the Congress candidate and the star campaigner for the party said, “Some people constructed ‘Sukhvlas’ on the ‘dukh’ (sorrows) of the people of Punjab.” “I will expose everyone and open their ‘pol’. I am here to fight for Punjab and not to settle personal scores. I want to tell that it is time to stay united to change the face of Punjab. I am here to turn Punjab from ‘behaal to khushaal’.”

Sidhu paid obeisance at the Golden Temple. On a question how many seats he predicts for the Congress party, he said people will decide that. The threetime MP from Amritsar said he was thankful to the people of Amritsar for all their love and support. “I can leave anything but not Amritsar,” he said.